Morgan Stanley Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $17.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Vertical Research cut Snap to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

