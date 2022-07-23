Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

Invitae Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $502.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Invitae has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

