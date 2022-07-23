Barclays Trims Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Target Price to $45.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

