Stifel Nicolaus Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $48.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

