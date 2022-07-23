Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $94.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.