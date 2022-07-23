V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $67.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.