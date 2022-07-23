Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ducommun Trading Down 1.4 %

Ducommun stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

