Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $31.71

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.71, but opened at $30.48. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 4,999 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,113 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

