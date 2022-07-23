Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.30. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 80,424 shares traded.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

