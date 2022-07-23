CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Down to $56.98

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.98, but opened at $54.25. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 1,209 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,619.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

