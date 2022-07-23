WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.33. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

WalkMe Stock Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

