Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.24. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 2,055 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

