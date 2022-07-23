Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.24. Expro Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 2,055 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Expro Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
