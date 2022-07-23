Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 20,000 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 810,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,607.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $45,773.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $43,056.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146,831 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.