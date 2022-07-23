Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $130,530.00 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $61.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

