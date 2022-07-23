PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$126,648.20 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,648.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Andrew Phillips acquired 6,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,953.80.

On Monday, April 25th, Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.93.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

