Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $168,235.11 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,451.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.
- On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.
- On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.
Heliogen Price Performance
Shares of HLGN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 159.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
