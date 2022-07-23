Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $168,235.11 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,451.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of HLGN opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 159.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.