Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Buys $203,003.50 in Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 327,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $203,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,872,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,702.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salvatore Palella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Salvatore Palella purchased 1,600,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

Helbiz Stock Performance

Helbiz stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional Trading of Helbiz

Helbiz ( NASDAQ:HLBZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helbiz during the first quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter worth $32,000. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

