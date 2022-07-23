Morgan Stanley Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $155.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

