Loop Capital Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

