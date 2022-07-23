Loop Capital Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.
CSX Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at CSX
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.