Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Insiders

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

