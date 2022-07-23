Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 1,181 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,397,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,673,000 after purchasing an additional 298,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,004,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $168.23 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.