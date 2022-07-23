Keybank National Association OH Has $238,000 Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MYR Group stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

