Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,289 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN opened at $24.00 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.23.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

