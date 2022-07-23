Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ADC opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.