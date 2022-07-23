Keybank National Association OH Purchases 475 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $43.19 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

