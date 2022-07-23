Keybank National Association OH Sells 446 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 672,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,233,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,969,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $98,589,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $203.98 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

