Keybank National Association OH Has $286,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.