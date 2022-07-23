Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,670 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Polaris were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Polaris by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.54. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.