Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,309 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.8% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

