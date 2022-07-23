Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.