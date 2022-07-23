Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,142,000 after purchasing an additional 774,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after buying an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,880,000 after buying an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

