Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,268,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $22,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 721,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HPP opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

