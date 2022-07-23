Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CL King dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

