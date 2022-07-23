Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AM opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

