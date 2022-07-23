Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,845 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

