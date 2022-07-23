Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,452 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,254.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.21 per share, with a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,254.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 110,811 shares of company stock worth $3,622,831 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

