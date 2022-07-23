Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

