Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Shares Gap Up to $496.04

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $496.04, but opened at $508.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $528.01, with a volume of 781 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.69 and its 200-day moving average is $553.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

