Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

