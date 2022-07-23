Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $148,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

UDR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

