Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFD. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.