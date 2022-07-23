Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,478,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,648,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,965,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.