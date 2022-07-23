Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,420 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $115,345,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

