Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

