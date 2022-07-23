Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,825,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,088,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

