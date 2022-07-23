Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

