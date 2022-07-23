DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.81. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChemoCentryx Profile



ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

