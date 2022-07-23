DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $848,000 Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,232,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.



