DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,800 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sotera Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,770,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.