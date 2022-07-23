DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.